House of Troy WS761 Decorative 1 Light Swing Arm Wall Sconce with Bell Shade Antique Silver / Belgian White Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Swing Arm

House of Troy WS761 Decorative 1 Light Swing Arm Wall Sconce with Bell Shade

This swing arm wall sconce features delicate detailing that is complemented by a soft-back bell shade. A matching thirty inch cord cover finishes the polished, classic look.

House of Troy WS761 Features:
Swing Arm Wall Sconce
Bell Shade in Off-White or Belgian White

House of Troy WS761 Specifications:
Height: 15"
Width: 12"
Base Dimensions: 4.5" x 6"
Shade Dimensions: 6.5" x 12" x 9.5"
Primary Lamps: 1
Primary Lamp Wattage: 100
Primary Lamp Type: Type A
Switch: On Socket
Arm Extension: 24"
Cord: 120" Ivory Swing Arm Antique Silver / Belgian White