Kuzco Lighting WS3309 Hudson 9" Tall LED Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel / Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kuzco Lighting WS3309 Hudson 9" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 6"Extension: 3"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 575Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 10 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Brushed Nickel / Chrome