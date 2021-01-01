From jesco lighting
Jesco Lighting WS306H-2 Quattro 2 Light Wall Sconce Chrome / Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Jesco Lighting WS306H-2 Quattro 2 Light Wall Sconce Features:Includes clear glass square shadePair with other items in the Quattro CollectionDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsETL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (2) 25 watt G9 Bulb Base (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 120V or 230V fixtures with halogen bulbs.Dimensions:Height: 4.75"Width: 11" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 25Wattage: 50Voltage: 120vCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Chrome / Chrome