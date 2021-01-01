From jesco lighting
Jesco Lighting WS232-EM Moz 1 Light Wall Sconce with Glass Tapered Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Jesco Lighting WS232-EM Moz 1 Light Wall Sconce with Glass Tapered Shade 1-light wall sconce Moz - series 232. The Moz is a series of teardrop shaped glass finished by various combinations of mosaic chips, creating a beautiful myriad of colors. This collection offers wall sconces and matching quick adapt pendants. Wall sconce Moz - series 232. Mosaic glass shade. Bulb base: (1) G9 120V 40W included. ETL Listed dry location.Features:Made of metalIncludes glass shadeLocation rated to be installed in dry locationsDesigned to cast light in an upward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions:Extension: 4.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Height: 5.125"Width: 4.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenDimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 40Watts Per Bulb: 40Shade Specifications:Shade Height: 5.125"Shade Length: 4.75"Shade Material: GlassShade Width: 4.75"Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Nickel