From modern forms
Modern Forms WS-11718 Blade 18" Tall ADA LED Wall Sconce White Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Modern Forms WS-11718 Blade 18" Tall ADA LED Wall Sconce Put a new slant on your lighting scheme with the Blade family of sconces, minimalist designs that look right at home with Scandinavian or contemporary furniture. Engineered for indirect illumination, each sconce creates warm, inviting light that spreads out for a beautiful ambient effect. It’s understated luxury, powered by LED innovation. Features:Constructed from aluminumIntegrated 19 watt LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerDimensions:Height: 18"Width: 3-3/4"Extension: 3"Product Weight: 3.4lbsBackplate Height: 4"Backplate Width: 3"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Integrated LED:Lumens: 1348Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Wattage: 19Voltage: 120Number of Light Source(s): 1Average Hours: 50000 White