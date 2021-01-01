From one bella casa
Written in The Star Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Features:Sewn closedMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Woven polyesterInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Polyester fiberType of Bird Feathers: Color: Shape: SquarePillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included: Pieces Included: Throw PillowLocation: Indoor Use OnlyReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: Modern & Contemporary;GlamHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Spot cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASpefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoAsthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty: Color: Pink