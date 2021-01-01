From ivy bronx
Writing Desk, Clear Glass & White Finish
Country : China(Taiwan)Include : Writing Desk * 1Product Size : 47"L x 24"W x 30"HSeat Size :Assembly Required : YesStyle : ContemporaryRomance : Simple, clean, and appealing, the Tyrese Writing Desk will give your workplace a distinct look with contemporary style. Metal open base with minimal detailing keeps the desk looking fresh and clean and showcases the modern design and openness. Tempered glass table top sitting atop the metal frame reflects natural light and glamour. Create your own stylish working space with the Tyrese Writing Desk.Product Details : KD: Rectangular Writing Desk: Open Base: 8 mm Tempered Glass Table TopColor : Clear Glass & Chrome FinishMaterials : Glass, MetalStorage : No StorageStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Knee Space Dimension: 44"L x 24"W x 28"HNW CTN (LBS) : 59Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 110lbs Color (Frame): White