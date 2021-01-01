UAB KIDKIS Write On Graphic Gift for Authors and Writers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Writer design is designed for people who live and write their own crazy unrealistic fantasies and share their histories with us writting books. The perfect Gift for writers and poets. Whether you are planning to celebrate Author's Day or simply gifting a Writer for the holidays this exciting gift is for you. Perfect Birthday Gift ideas For Poetry Book Writers, Literature Lovers and Poetry fanatics People who Love typing 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only