From threshold
Wrentham Beadboard Farmhouse 3 Drawer Nightstand Gray - Threshold
Advertisement
This Wrentham Beadboard Farmhouse 3-Drawer Nightstand from Threshold™ is an ideal combination of both style and functionality. Highlighted by self grooving, stylish X detailing on the sides and elegant metal knobs for easy pulling, this space-saving bedside table offers a delightful chic look to your bedroom decor. The sturdy wood construction offers strength and durability, while the three drawers and a spacious tabletop provide plenty of storage for your go-to essentials. Overall Width : 23.6 inches Distance Width between legs : 19.2 inches Overall Depth : 18 inches Distance Depth between legs : 14.1 inches Overall Height : 26 inches Distace Height from floor to Bottom : 5.2 inches Width Drawers : 17.4 inches Depth Drawers : 12.8 inches Height of Drawer : 3.2 inches Overall Height of Drawer : 4.5 inche Color: Gray.