Gentlemen's Hardware Black Wrench Multi Tool

Gentlemen's Hardware Wrench Multi Tool. When is a wrench not just a wrench? When it's also a file, a knife and a bottle opener! The Wrench Multi-Tool boasts 5 x hex wrenches at the top with useful extras including can/bottle opener, file, knife and 2 x screwdrivers folding neatly into its wooden handles. Each element is titanium coated and designed to take on every heavy-duty task you might encounter as you adventure through life! The Wrench Multi-Tool is presented in a stylish Gentlemen's Hardware branded gift box.