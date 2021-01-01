Wrap Pin Pendant Light by SkLO - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (LT126-CLR-30)

Advertisement
Dynamic in its gestural lines, the Wrap Pin Pendant Light from SkLO reflects the fluid, open-ended design process of creators Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak. Gilbert as a trained artist and Pavlak as an architect come from diverse areas in the design spectrum yet share a free-flowing mode to achieving a final result. The husband-and-wife duo work with master glassblowers in the Czech Republic to bring to life a concept while allowing space for the artisan and material to speak for itself. This result is a dynamic arrangement of blown glass tubes. No two pendants are exactly alike, letting the piece stands as a true work of art. The glass element is removable through a curved brass band. A single lamp emphasizes the depth of the piece as its ambient glow filters out the crevices created by the flowing contours. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Dark Oxidized