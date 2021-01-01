Wrap Pendant Light by SkLO - Color: Glossy - Finish: Glossy - (LT120-NBL-B-30)

Advertisement
The Wrap Pendant Light from SkLO is a sculptural blown glass piece, emphasizing husband-and-wife designers Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlaks appreciation for imperfection and irregularity in their design process. The process of ideating and concept forming without a defined result lets SkLOs work showcase the true character of the material with a touch of spontaneity. As a craft artist, Karen Gilberts sculptural eye comes through clearly in the piece. Its fabric-wrapped cord sets an artful tone in its hand-tied composition. Made in the Czech Republic, handblown glass tubes stunningly match the dexterity in contours of the cord in a wrapping composition. Like a drawing realized in space, the glass moves the eyes around, inviting one to experience it from every angle. A single lamp amplifies the lively, spontaneous character of the gestural glass as it shines through, creating crisp highlights and clean shadows. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Abstract. Color: Glossy. Finish: Brushed Brass