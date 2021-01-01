From out from under
Out From Under Wrap It Up Bra Top
Get wrapped up in this plunging bra top. Ultra-stretch fit with a seamless knitting technology that's specially engineered to stretch to the perfect fit just for you. Switch it up with the reversible design that makes for an easy transition into a low-back top. Content + Care. 83% Modal, 13% nylon, 4% spandex Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model is 5'9" and wearing size Small Please note, this style stretches to a body-hugging fit and appears smaller in flat photos