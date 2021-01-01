Wowsome! Otter Practitioner RN Nursing School Graduation Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cute Otter Nurse for nursing school graduation, nurse appreciation gifts and any nurse in training, nurse in progress, nurse practitioner & nurse students. You are a nurse, nursing Student or your are Otter lover who dreams to be a nurse. Nurse with a sense of humor? This "Otter Nurse" is a great gift idea for christmas or birthday gifts! This Owl Nurse is your ideal christmas or birthday gift! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only