Wowsome! Hippopotamus Easter Eggs Bunny Hippo Animal Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Funny hippopotamus Easter Hippo rabbit ears design. A great costume design for an Easter Sunday fun and games held in a Zoo. The absolute theme to wear for all hippo lovers, zookeepers, and Easter egg hunting experts too An awesome outfit to wear and perfect clothes for Easter Bunny Egg Hunting. Great gift design for the Hippo lover. For the crazy Hippo lady and perfect clothes for Easter Bunny Egg Hunting. So enjoy celebrating Easter Day! Happy Easter! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only