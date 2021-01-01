Wowsome! Forest Frog Enthusiast Toad Whisperer Amphibian Animal Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you are an amphibian hobbyist and enthusiast grab this cute frog over a rainbow design in Cottagecore aesthetic style for frog lovers, mushrooms lovers, frogs, and amphibian owners. Give this to friends that are zookeepers and animal park workers. Are you a zoologist and loves reptile? Grab this wonderful gift idea apparel for frog lovers, animal owners, for family, and friends aesthetic fans. Also makes a great theme outfit for someone who owns a pet wildlife animal and a frog catcher, hunter too. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only