Wowsome! Egg Riding Bacon Food Lover Best Friends Breakfast Brunch Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Can't get enough with egg and bacon? Egg riding a Bacon design is for best friends who love breakfast. Funny gifts for everyone who is a food lover. Cool theme idea for bacon and eggs lovers and for everyone who values a delicious meal. Do you love pun humor? Funny outfit for anyone who loves bacon and eggs or food in general, this bacon and eggs best friends apparel is sure to draw a smile. This design will turn heads and start fun conversations. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only