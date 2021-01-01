Wowsome! Chameleon Lizard Chamaeleonidae Reptile Lover Keeper Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This chameleon design makes a perfect gift for people who love lizards. Great idea of cool graphic design costume with awesome lizard will be your favorite shirt. Makes the perfect graphic clothing for reptiles lovers, friends, kids, men, women. Grab this funny reptile design. It can be wear for any occasion or 80s party. Showcases your love of chameleons. Amazing gifts to anyone who loves chameleons, reptiles, and lizards. Great gift idea for all who love species come in a range of colors. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only