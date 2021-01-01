From kendall + kylie
Woven Strap Storage Tote Basket, W/Liner, Cream
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. High quality storage containers with sewn-in handles for easy transport Includes machine washable liner Perfect for storage and organization of small toys, diapers, towels, DVDs, socks, pet toys and more Dimensions: 13 L x 15 W x 10 H inches Versatile storage to organize any space in your home, dorm room or office Durable handwoven strapping with epoxy-coated metal frame; side handles for easy transport Durable polypro strapping makes it easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth 's Service Guarantee - we stand by our products, if you have any problems, contact us for help