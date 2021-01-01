Whitmor Woven Strap Storage Baskets - Black - Set of 3

Whitmor's woven storage totes are a stylish way to store and organize spaces in your home or office. These baskets are a great way to keep items in your entryway or closet clean and organized. These totes are perfect for storage and organization of small toys, diapers, towels, DVDs, socks, pet toys and more. The fashionable storage totes can be displayed or used to organize bookcases, desks, open shelving or entertainment centers. They are made a durable wipe-clean polypropylene fabric strapping and steel epoxy coated frame double stitched handles. Easy to care for, just wipe with a clean damp cloth to keep it looking as good as new for years to come. Dimensions: Set of 3, Small 8.3 x 11.4 x 5.5 inches, Medium 9.8 x 13 x 6 inches, Large 11.4 x 14.6 x 6.5 inches. Whitmor is a 4th generation family-owned and operated business. Since 1946, Whitmor has been dedicated to bringing organization home by creating products that simplify everyday life. Ensuring that those products are built with integrity, value, and innovation is our commitment to you. And our promise is that we will always be here for you should you ever need us as we stand behind our product 100%. Whitmor customer service is available in English and Spanish Monday through Friday from 8 am - 4:30 pm CST. Call us and we will gladly assist you in your language. You may contact Whitmor toll-free at 1-888-944-8667 or via email at help@whitmor.com.