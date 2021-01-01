From encore
Encore Woven Sage Cereal Bowl (Set of 4), Sage Green
Set a colorful table with our Woven collection of white, green and turquoise dinnerware. Anne Hathaway, the designer was inspired to create Woven from her extensive collection of baskets. The basket in all forms has been a necessary part of every household for centuries. Woven gives a fresh new look and feel to an age old design. All the texture on each piece is in bas relief on the inside and out creating the sense of a handmade basket. The pieces are asymmetrical in shape to enhance the appearance of being handmade. Color: Sage Green.