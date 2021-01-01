From opalhouse designed with jungalow
Woven Drawer Nightstand - Opalhouse designed with Jungalow
Bring exquisite style to your sleep space with the Woven Drawer Nightstand from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. The brown wood-finish nightstand coordinates easily with any decor style, and it's complemented by a sleek, rectangular silhouette standing at a height of 22 inches with convenient storage options. This bedside table features a smooth top to house your lamp and phone, and two lower drawers to tuck away miscellaneous items. The drawers have a rattan-like woven design on the front, along with slender wood-finish pulls for decorative appeal, which is enhanced further by the short, angled legs sporting indented striations. Meet Justina Blakeney, designer, artist and founder of Jungalow, a brand that’s all about bringing good vibes home. In love with all things colorful, patterned and plant-filled, Jungalow combines lush elements to create a signature bohemian look. Now Jungalow is partnering with Opalhouse to inspire lived-in spaces that feel cozy, wild and free. verall Width: 20 inches Overall Height: 22 inches Overall Depth: 20 inches Width of Drawers: 18.2 inches Height of Drawers: 8 inches Distance from Floor to Bottom Panel: 3.9 inches