Would I Rather Now Ride My Skateboard Funny Skateboarding T-Shirt

A funny skateboarding design for skater boys and skater girls who love to skating with a skateboard in a skate park and makes america skate again. So grab your skateboard helmet and let's do some tricks in the halfpipe or on the skateboard ramps. For all profi and amateur skateboarders and skaters who love funny skateboarding stuff around the skate sport and performing tricks like kickflip and ollie jumps with a skeleton skateboard for skateboard girls and skateboard boys. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem