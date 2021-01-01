Fiesta Worn Tiles Multicolor Cotton Kitchen Towel Set (Set of 2)

Add a pop of fun to your kitchen decor with the Fiesta Worn Tiles Kitchen Towels, set of 2. These fiber reactive print kitchen towels are made with 100% cotton making these towels highly absorbent, durable and soft to touch. These kitchen towels feature a pattern with a whimsical array of tiles and a touch of distressed texture that creates a warm rustic look. Perfect for drying glassware and dinnerware. Coordinate your Fiesta Worn Tiles Kitchen Towel Set with the matching oven mitt and pot holder set (each sold separately) for a complete look. Color: Multicolor.