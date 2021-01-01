GUND World’s Cutest Dog Boo Itty Bitty Boo Unicorn Stuffed Animal Plush, 5" & Itty Bitty Boo #027 Birthday Tutu Dog Stuffed Animal Plush, 5"

BOO + UNICORN: Get ready for a magical adventure with this plush version of Boo, The World's Cutest Dog, in a pink unicorn costume with sparkling ears & horn. Collect the whole Itty Bitty Boo series! SOFT & HUGGABLE: Made from a soft, huggable material that meets famous GUND quality standards, this plush toy features surface-washable construction for easy cleaning. Appropriate for ages 1 & up. THE PERFECT GIFT: Our plush dolls, teddy bears & stuffed animals make perfect gifts for birthdays, baby showers, baptisms, Easter, Valentine's Day & more! A perfect gift for any Boo or dog lover! QUALITY CUDDLES: Known for our huggable plush designs & gifts, our award-winning bears & toys appeal to all ages from infants & toddlers to adults. They're perfect for play, collecting & cuddling. Plush replica Boo wearing colorful paw print birthday party hat and pink tutu Made from soft, huggable material that meets famous GUND quality standards Surface-washable construction for easy cleaning Suitable for ages 1+