World's Best Saint Bernard Dog Mom Ever Best Furry friend Tote Bag

Ideal for passionate dog owners, pet owner, dog lovers, rescue dog, those that love art. Beautiful Saint Bernard in watercolor style. Whether you have a puppy or big dog, this will bring smiles. Great for Mother's day to wear on a dog park or go jogging. Best dog mom ever for mother of furry friend. Cute way to show of your pride in your paw friend. Ideal for watercolor artist. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.