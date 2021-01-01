BoredKoalas LGBT Pillows Lesbian Gay Pride Gift World Be Kind Lesbian Daisy Peace Hippie LGBT Pride Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this cute World Be Kind Lesbian Daisy Peace Hippie throw pillow for your lesbian girlfriend! It's the perfect gay pride gift idea & present for Birthday, LGBT Pride Month, Equality Protest, Parade, Awareness or Coming Out Day This World Be Kind Lesbian Daisy Peace Hippie pillow is a perfect gift for Lesbians, Gay, Proud Allies and Homosexual women Show your support for the LGBTQ Community using this tomboy femme butch lesbo equality rights lesbianism couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only