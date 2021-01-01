Ohalloran 92.5" Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise

Give your seating ensemble a stylish, yet functional foundation with this streamlined sleeper sectional. Striking a reversible L-shaped silhouette, this sofa features a wedge backrest, track arms, and low-profile feet. Brushed fabric upholstery envelops the whole sofa for an inviting look, while pocket spring suspension, synthetic fiber-wrapped foam cushioning, and a pair of matching toss pillows provide support. Rounding out the design, the chaise seat opens to reveal hidden storage for everything from blankets to board games, while a sleeper pulls out from the sofa to accommodate overnight guests. Body Fabric: Light Gray 100% Polyester