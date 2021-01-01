From les 100 ciels
Grey Wool The 100 Cap Les 100 Ciels
The 100 CAP is one of Les 100 Ciels' timeless wardrobe staples and is suitable for any season. Crafted from wool the cap features a characteristic peak, rounded crown, embroidered eyelets, tonal stitching, adjustable fastening and our contrast '100' logo. It is also treated with Liquiproof for a waterproof, wind-resistant finish. The perfect complement to an elegant, casual look. 70% Wool and 30% Polyester Dry Clean only The 100 Cap is treated with Liquiproof LABS Premium Protector. The long-lasting spray creates and invisible barrier on fabric which repels liquids, mud, dirt and spills, as well as preventing stains from water, alcohol and oils. Liquiproof LABS Premium protector is completely eco-friendly and non toxic and is made with all-natural ingredients.