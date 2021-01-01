From the unscented company
The Unscented Company Wool Dryer Balls, Pack Of 3
The Unscented Company Wool Dryer Balls, Pack Of 3: This de-wrinkling, static-proof set of compostable wool balls (sourced from South American sheep, no less) is something of laundry dream. There’s no bad-for-you dyes, toxic-fueled fragrance, and you can re-use them for—wait for it—up to five-hundred loads. Throw them in the dryer with your lights, darks, delicates, whatever, and let the teeny trio work their (naturally) cozifying magic on all your shirts, socks, sweats, and tees. Oh, and did we mention they cut-back drying time? (They’re even baby-skin-friendly and play nicely with cloth diapers.) Wool Lasts 500+ loads Made in Canada.