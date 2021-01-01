From alessandra rich
Alessandra Rich Wool Crystal Cardigan in Navy
Advertisement
Alessandra Rich Wool Crystal Cardigan in Navy 68% alpaca 22% polyamide 10% wool. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Front snap button closure. Crystal and acrylic pearl accents along placket. Side patch pockets. Multicolored crystal embellishment throughout. Mid-weight cable knit fabricRib knit trim. ARIF-WK13. FAB2466. About the designer: Since 2010, the Alessandra Rich label has been celebrating the philosophy that dressing is for pleasure. The Italian-born, London-based designer fuses elegance, irony and confidence into each of her designs. Rich's aesthetic crosses femininity with an old-world luxury charm. Rich creates instant classics that she herself has described as “solemn and seductive.”