Varaluz Woody Pendant Light in Brushed Nickel and White Aspen Bark w with Rope

If you enjoy the more natural things in life, you’ve got a friend in the Woody pendant. Trendy white aspen bark atop pine panels make outdoorsy feel modern. From Nordic Chic to Modern Farmhouse, this pendant will bring a breath of fresh air into your space.This pendant light from Varaluz is a part of the Woody collection and comes in brushed nickel and White Aspen Bark w/Rope finish. It measures 18" high. It uses 1 Medium bulb(s) up to 100 watts. This light would look best in the dining room or kitchen. It is rated for dry locations.White Aspen Bark Over Pine. Clearstream Cable. Brushed Nickel Canopy.This item is dimmableIncludes a 10' cableLifetime Limited Warranty