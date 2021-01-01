From woodwick candles
WoodWick Cinnamon Chai - Ellipse Candle
Experience a cozy, soothing atmosphere with WoodWick Ellipse Candles with Hearthwick Flame. Featuring exclusive wooden wicks that crackle as they burn, these scented candles produce a long, dancing flame that evokes a glowing fireplace. The candle s distinctive teardrop shape provides a wide opening for the wax pool, helping ensure a more consistent fragrance experience. Made of a high-quality blend of paraffin and soy waxes, these scented candles burn cleanly for approximately 50 hours and leave behind no messy residue. They come in a wide variety of highly concentrated, luxurious fragrances.