Five Queens Court Indigo Woodstock Indigo 20 Inch Square Decorative Throw Pillow

Five Queens Court Woodstock Indigo 20 Inch Square Decorative Throw Pillow. The Woodstock 20-inch decorative throw pillow is exquisite with its sophisticated use of blue and indigo colors. This beautiful square pillow is rich with a traditional woven jacquard damask design on the front and detailed stripe on the back. It's reversible, with a soft chenille finish on each side, and is finished with a 0.25-inch ndigo piping. Pair this pillow with the Woodstock bedding set by Five Queens Court for a complete look.