From kaytee
Kaytee Woodpecker Seed Cake Wild Bird Food, 2 count
Kaytee Woodpecker Cake Wild Bird Food makes delivering your feathered friends their favorite treats easy and convenient. This seed cake is made of tasty ingredients that will make birds flap happy. Just slip the seed cake into a Kaytee Cake Feeder for convenient feeding. There’s no feeder cleanup or removal of old seed to worry about. Seed cakes last longer than loose seed, and birds can’t push loose seed out of the feeder, so there’s less waste. This cake includes tasty sunflower seeds, safflower seeds, cracked corn, peanut hearts, pecans and pine nuts to appeal to woodpeckers. The special honey seed formula also attracts a wide variety of wild birds.