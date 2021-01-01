Chic Home Woodford 11-pc. Midweight Embroidered Comforter Set, One Size , Yellow

Description
An elegant fashion forward comforter set with everything you need for a complete bedroom dÃ©cor makeover. Design coordinated shams and deco pillows are included to complete the look. Sophisticated and elegant, this woodford 11 pcs comforter set with 4 piece sheet set pairs elegant clean lines with a contemporary flair. Coordinating tone on tone color-block tones will add a sophisticated yet contemporary look to any master or guest suite. Embroidered decorative pillows accents this bed with pure elegance. 2 shams and 3 decor pillows are included to complete this perfect look. Included: 1 comforter, 2 pillow shams, 1 cushion, 1 pillow, 2 Euro Shams, 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet (fits up to 15" mattress), 2 standard pillowcases.King Dimensions:1 comforter King 104x92â with 200gsm2 pillow sham 20x36+2â1 cushion 18x18â1 pillow 12x18â2xEuro sham26x26â1 Flat Sheet 108"x102"+4" hemFitted Sheet 78"x80"+12" deep pocketPillow Cases 20"x40"Queen Dimensions:1 comforter Queen 90x90â with 200gsm2 pillow sham 20x26+2â1 cushion 18x18â1 pillow 12x18â2xEuro sham 26x26â1 Flat Sheet 90"x102"+4" hemFitted Sheet 60"x80"+12" deep pocketPillow Cases 20"x30"Features:DOWN ALTERNATIVE HYPOALLERGENIC FILLING - This Chic Home comforter is stuffed with hypoallergenic synthetic filling, ideal for those with allergiesSTYLE AND COMFORT - Our fashion forward comforter sets blend style and function to give you the best looking and most comfortable beddingMADE WITH YOU IN MIND - Every set is made with strict quality control and includes a king size comforter, sheets, bed skirt, a decorative pillow and shams. Elevate your style and transform your bedroom into a Chic Home by adding one to cart today.Very Soft Overfilled Comforter D Cor Pillows Included Care Instructions : Dry Clean Preferred Machine Washable Use Front Loader Machine Or Top Loader Without Agitator To Avoid Tearing Use Cold Water In Gentle Cycle Tumble Dry Low Heat Adding 2 Tennis Balls In The Dryer Will Add Fluffiness Origin- Imported# Pieces In Set: 11Features: EmbroideredWarmth Factor: MidweightBed Size: QueenFill Weight: 6 1/2 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 90 Width/Inches, 90 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterSheets Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecorative Pillow Filling Content: 100% PolyesterDecorative Pillow Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterSheets Care: Machine WashSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported