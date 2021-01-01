Wooden Salt Pepper Grinder Pepper Mills with Adjustable Coarseness - Walnut Color

$15.29 on sale
($16.99 save 10%)
In stock
Buy at overstock

Description

EASY TO USE AND REFILL: Traditional 8.5 inch height wooden design with great balance and weight.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com