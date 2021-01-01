From george oliver
Wooden Nightstand With Solid Wood Legs, Bedroom Living Room Office Home Furniture,Mid-Century Nightstand(2-Pack,White)
Advertisement
Decorate your home in classic Mid-century modern style with this compact JAXPETY 28.54"H 2-Drawer Wood Side Table.This sturdily built table furniture designed with 4 splayed solid wood legs and a modern color scheme can stably stand as an end table or a nightstand, blending seamlessly with your bedroom, living room and office.Two drawers (12.6"L x 9.25"W x 3.54"H) with cut-out handles provide a place for separately storing spare batteries, books, small toys, and more, while the square top lets you show off a lamp, artful accents, or framed family photos.Specifications:Color: WhiteMaterial: MDF + PinewoodQuantity: 2Net Weight: 43.21 lbsWeight Capacity of Top: 55 lbsWeight Capacity of Drawer: 33 lbsOverall Dimensions (each): 15.75"L x 11.81"W x 28.54"HDrawer Dimensions (each inner): 12.6"L x 9.25"W x 3.54"H Color: White/Light Brown