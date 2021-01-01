From kirkland's
Black Wooden Nesting Accent Tables, Set of 3
Advertisement
There's no need to sacrifice style for storage. Our set of Black Wooden Nesting Accent Tables gives you plenty of space, while making a fashionable impact. Set includes one (1) large nesting table and two (2) small nesting tables Large table measures 29L x 18W x 26H in. Small tables measure 13.4L x 13.4W x 24H in. Crafted of wood composite Black finish Nesting design Features beveled joints and wooden bars for added reinforcement Weight: 23.14 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .