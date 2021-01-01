From cuticura

Wooden Cell Phone Holder Tablet Stand for Desktop Ideal for iPhone iPad Samsung Tablet PCs eReaders Artwork Makeup Mirror Photo Frame Stand.

ECO-FRIENDLY PHONE HOLDER Mount your phone securely for easy access & comfortable viewing, that too without blocking the home button or screen crafted from superior-quality birch plywood and glazed with a stain resistant teak wood oil for a smooth, waterproof finish IMPROVED CONVENIENCE Our cell phone stand or tablet stand can hold smartphone or tablet at a perfect viewing angle in landscape or portrait view alike watch movies, play games, FaceTime your friends or follow a cooking video without fumbling with the phone SIMPLE YET PRACTICAL Sized at 4.9x3.6x2.2 inch, our wood smartphone holder or iPad docking holder is travel-friendly and super sleek to fit on your work desk PREMIUM QUALITY Every single piece is meticulously handmade and goes through a rigorous quality check to ensure your complete satisfaction GUARANTEE We also offer you 100% RISK-FREE SATISFACTION GUARANTEE on this phone docking station or cellphone display stand. We are sure that with the s

