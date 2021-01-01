From iris usa
IRIS USA Wooden Bookcase or Storage, Brown Finish, 2 Shelves
IRIS USA, will solve your limited space issues with this IRIS 2 shelf wooden bookcase or storage shelf. Compact storage 2 feet high, this versatile bookcase can be used vertically or horizontally. Store heavier objects in the lower level of the wooden bookshelf while protecting precious items in the shelf above. Use this brown / wood bookshelf in living room, office, kitchen, or bedroom. Contemporary bookcase available in other multiple colors and sizes. Assembly required. Inner cube dimensions: 15.35”W x 10.83”Lx 10.83”H. Weight Tolerance: 66 lbs. per shelf. Compliant with CARB Regulation 93120 – Phase 2.