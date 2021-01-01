Woodard 2 - Drawer Nightstand
Description
Features:Innovative storage bedside table design, add color to the home. Large-capacity drawer design to meet more storage needs. Natural solid wood table legs, creating a beautiful visual experience, strengthening support. Double drawer design large capacity storage, increase storage space. Professional hot melt seal is firm, beautiful, and not easy to fall off the invisible handle, beautiful and practical. Retain the overall beauty of the margin, the invisible handle is easier. Every detail we do with our heart, smooth edge sealing technology, products is not easy to warp.100% Brand new and high qualityMaterial: MDFColor: Wild oakDrawer color: whiteSize: 40x30x50cm/15.7x11.8x19.7inGross weight:20.59lbPackage Content:1 x Bedside tableTop Shape: RectangularTop Color: BrownBase Color: BrownBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Type: 4 LegsAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: NoCabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWrought Iron: NoOutdoor Use: NoScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesDrawer: YesFrame Material: Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: MDFTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: MDFDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 2Dovetail Joints: YesGloss Finish: YesMirrored: NoLighting Included: No