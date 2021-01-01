Winsome Wood Toby Round Accent End Table, Espresso Finish

Advertisement
Add extra table space to a living room, den or bedroom with this beautiful and stylish Winsome Wood Toby Round Accent Table. Constructed of sturdy solid wood, the 18? diameter table is a perfect addition for many areas of your home. This small, round accent table coordinates with both modern and traditional decor and will hold a lamp, picture frames, or small knick-knacks. Finished in a rich espresso, the slightly flared legs give this table a simple yet elegance that will enrich any room you decide to place it. The X cross stretcher under the table top is a feature that was added to this collection for extra support all while keeping the clean and classic style of the design. For larger beds, sofas and/or rooms, try adding one accent table on each end (each sold separately). Finish off your living area with the coffee table from the Winsome Toby collection for a more unified space (each sold separately). Conveniently packed and shipped in 1 box and ready to assemble. Replacement parts can be requested directly to the manufacturer within 60 days from date of purchase.