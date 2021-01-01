From glitzhome
Glitzhome Wood Roof Garden Birdhouse, Green
Your wild neighbors will love nesting in the Glitzhome Wood Roof Garden Birdhouse! Handcrafted with a combination of natural wood and metal, this model is a safe, sturdy place for birds to call home. The distressed finish gives it a welcoming look and helps it blend in with its’ surroundings. Its’ smart design also features a removable back panel and jute rope for easy cleaning and hanging. This beautiful birdhouse is sure to make your local birds sing in appreciation!