Wood Ray LED Wall Sconce by Stickbulb - Color: Brown - Finish: Natural - (RAY-SCNC-2FT-DIR-WT-PN-2700-UNI-SB)
The RAY LED Wall Sconce from Stickbulb draws the eyes into the organic details of its wood grain and the precision displayed in its machined construction through minimalist design. Mounting to the wall in a low-profile, a metal hardware component offers vertical or horizontal positioning for the wood segment. The wood component, central to Stickbulb's modular aesthetic, houses an LED light source. The wood's LED lined facet offers a wall washing light in 4 cardinal directions. The LEDs can also face the wall, creating a halo effect around the sconce. Stickbulb is a lighting brand created in 2012 by RUX, an internationally acclaimed, multidisciplinary studio in New York City. Their contemporary designs, based upon every architect's dream to build with light, are constructed from sleek, wooden, illuminated beams and interchangeable components that allow for unlimited customization and creativity. Stickbulb offers smaller products like the 2 Foot Torch Table Lamp and larger products like the 4X Truss Chandelier that use energy efficient LED bulbs, local manufacturing and sustainably sourced wood to create innovative, environmentally friendly lighting.. Color: Brown. Finish: Water Tower Redwood Tags: Stick Bulb, Stick Bulb Lighting, Wood Lighting, Wood Pendant Lights, Wood Chandeliers