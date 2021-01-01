Olympic Wood Protector Solid Wood Stain, Misty Surf, 1 Gallon provides a waterproofing protection with a rich, opaque color that allows the wood texture to show, enhancing the natural beauty of wood. Our formulation of 100% Acrylic resins guarantees Olympic beauty and protection. Recommended for use on exterior wood decks, fences, siding, railings, outdoor furniture and other wood surfaces. Stir thoroughly before and often during use. When using more than one can of the same color, intermix to ensure color uniformity. Apply two coats. When spraying or rolling, always backbrush for best results.