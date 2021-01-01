The Martha Stewart Wood Pattern 6 Piece 15 Ounce Stoneware Mug Set in White is style and comfort all in one. These cups feature a unique embossed wood design with an off white glaze finish. Even the handles mimic twigs and their natural shape. The drinkware set's stoneware body perfectly holds warm drinks and the generous 15 ounce capacity only draws in more to enjoy. For proper care, the mugs are dishwasher safe and they're microwave safe too. Enjoy a cozy cup of hot chocolate, take in a relaxing helping of tea, or recharge with some coffee in the early morning.