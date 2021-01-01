BplusZ Red Wood Outdoor Rocking Chair Porch Patio Rocker Indoor

Advertisement
Elegant Adult Porch Rocker with Turned Arm and Leg Supports Easy and Quick to Put Together Hardwood Made B&Z KD-26 is an elegant rocking chair, it can show your high taste. This elegant rocker is made of solid hard wood with durable lead-free catalyzed varnish finishing over the wood stain sealing. The high back, curved seating slates, and slender backrest are designed for your seating comfort. Assembly is easy like typical Ikea chairs. It takes 1-person less than 30-minutes to assemble this rocker. No need for special tools. Please visit out web site for assembly video. Product safety is important to us. This rocker is designed and made for maximum weight 250 lbs. The base runner is designed to minimize the chances of flipping over on backward. Suitable for: adult Assembled Dimensions(WDH): 26.97 in. W x 33.86 in. D x 44.49 in. H, Weight Capacity: 250 lbs., Includes: 1 rocking chair, 1 assemble instruction, hardware for assembly.