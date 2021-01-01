From winsome
Winsome Wood Nolan Coffee Table, Cappuccino Finish
The chic style of the Winsome Wood Nolan Coffee Table fits easily into a variety of spaces, offering an attractive and functional space for your daily needs. You can now enjoy a refreshing cup of coffee with your friends and family as you gather in your living room. Crafted from solid and composite wood, this item is truly a durable piece of furniture. The rich Cappuccino finish is classic and works well with just about any dÃ©cor. Tapered legs with ribbed accents look elegant and are sturdy. Beveled edges add sophisticated detail. Large surface space and featuring a lower shelf for storing things such as books, frames, knick-knacks, and other daily use items. Coordinate this coffee table with other furnishings from the Winsome Nolan collection for a cohesive look throughout your home. This table is conveniently packed and shipped in 1 box with little assembly required. Replacement parts can be requested directly to the manufacturer within 60 days from date of purchase.