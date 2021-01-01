Olive Wood Mortar & Pestle

Advertisement
Using sustainably sourced African olive wood, our artisans hand-cut each piece using techniques handed down from generation to generation. With its rich bold grain and opulently varied color, our olivewood mortar & pestle is totally unique. It's handmade from sustainable olive trees no longer bearing fruit, so the grains and shapes of each one are one of a kind. Crafted in Tunisia, Africa this kitchen tool is a kitchen essential and will last for years. Each piece is handcrafted from single pieces of wood; the mortar & pestle will showcase intense variations in tone and pattern that make every one distinctive. Due to the unique, handcrafted nature of this collection, each item will vary slightly in detail and markings; no two are exactly alike.